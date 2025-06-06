Black Myth: Wukong releases on Xbox on the 20th of August

HQ

GameScience - the developer behind the 2024 mega-hit Black Myth: Wukong - has announced that the game will finally be heading to Xbox Series X/S platforms, exactly a year after it first debuted on PC and PS5.

As confirmed via a press release, Black Myth: Wukong will launch on the 20th of August, 2025 for Xbox Series X/S. Pre-orders are set to go live on the 18th of June, where Black Myth: Wukong will also be discounted for the first time.

After selling millions of copies and monstering single-player numbers on Steam, Black Myth: Wukong proved itself a force to be reckoned with in 2024. All eyes are on GameScience to see what the studio cooks up next.