Black Myth: Wukong reappears at Summer game Fest and confirms Xbox Series version delay

Although we saw a new CGI trailer and some gameplay at the Summer Game fest presentation, Black Myth: Wukong had some new features to offer its future players.

Perhaps the most painful is the confirmation of the delay of the Xbox Series version, due to the re-equalisation needed to make it work on the less powerful S Series. The developers have shared a blog post detailing the game's current status, pre-order benefits and the contents of its physical edition. This is another rarity, because inside the box there will only be a download code and no actual physical media, due to logistical issues in managing a global release.

Problems aside, the game still looks absolutely fantastic, and we're already crossing off days on our calendar in case that helps make August 20th come faster, when we'll see Black Myth: Wukong launch on PC and PlayStation 5.