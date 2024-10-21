Black Myth: Wukong PS5 physical release is coming very soon

HQ

Game Science Studio's Black Myth: Wukong has been a massive success. The game has already sold millions of copies, and there isn't even the option to buy a physical version as yet. However, that is about to change "very soon."

That's according to a post from the game's social media, which features some art of a monkey holding a disc to its nipple (weird, but we move). In the post, it is revealed that the master disc is ready, and that the physical edition of the game will be with us very soon.

According to leaker billbil-kun, the game could be released in the US as soon as today, but we'll have to wait on official confirmation for that. In the meantime, it also seems as if Black Myth: Wukong is nearing a release date for Xbox Series X/S, too.