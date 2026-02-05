Black Myth Wukong points to Switch 2 and today's Nintendo Direct

HQ

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth? Metaphor: ReFantazio? The Duskbloods? Monster Hunter: Wilds? High on Life 2? Fallout 4? Many games could be on the cards for today's Nintendo Partner Showcase, and perhaps a couple of surprises coming to the Switch 2 by third parties, but one title that we didn't know until today was Black Myth: Wukong. And you could count on it.

Why? Because not only did the usually accurate leaker NateTheHate hear about it - we did too. The game based on the Chinese Ming Dynasty literature could actually come to the platform very soon, and thus it'd be only natural it becomes one of the highlights today.

In August 2024 we praised Black Myth: Wukong for its "stunning graphics" and "spectacular action", so it'll be interesting to see how it performs on smaller, portable hardware via DLSS. So much so, it could become a good benchmark on the newer system, which so far lacks fast, action-packed, highly ambitious action RPGs in its lineup.

All this while Game Science Studio keeps working on Wukon's sequel, Black Myth: Zhong Kui, which surely helps the team revive the awareness of the IP.

What are your bets on today's Nintendo Partner Showcase?