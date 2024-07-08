Black Myth: Wukong lets you become a boss after beating them

HQ

As Lies of P was for 2023, Black Myth: Wukong looks to be the most-exciting Soulslike of 2024. Incredible visuals, immense boss encounters, and plenty more to get excited about, especially for fans of the 16th-century novel Journey to the West.

Speaking to VGC, a spokesperson from developer Game Science Studio revealed that not only would we be fighting bosses in Black Myth: Wukong, but we'd also be able to become them after beating them.

"While the ability to use the weapons of your slain foes is a concept that is common to games in this genre, taking on the full body proportions and movement of that boss is a novel approach, that adds extra stakes to the fight," they said.

They added that the difficulty for the game will not feel the same throughout. While there aren't difficulty options, the game will give the player a hero's journey, likely meaning the further along they go, the more they'll feel ready to take on the challenges ahead of them.

Black Myth: Wukong releases on the 20th of August on PC and PS5.