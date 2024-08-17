Black Myth: Wukong launches benchmark tool ahead of release

HQ

Ahead of its official release on 20th August, Black Myth: Wukong has released a benchmark tool via Steam, so that prospective players can test if their PCs can handle the game prior to purchase.

Taken from the Steam page, the benchmark is designed to "evaluate your hardware performance and system compatibility through the real-time rendering of an in-game sequence", so not only is it great for those already interested in the game but unsure if their PC can run it, but could also be helpful to those on the fence who want a brief taste of the game before committing to a purchase.

It's certainly a bold move, but there's already thousands of reviews on the benchmark's page, with a 'very positive' overall rating, so it's clear that fans appreciate the publishers doing right by them, even if it means losing potential customers.

What do you think? Should this be standard in the industry, or will uncertain customers wait post-release to purchase irrespective of benchmark testing? Let us know in the comments below.