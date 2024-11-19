Black Myth: Wukong is the lowest-rated game to get a Game of the Year nomination

HQ

Black Myth: Wukong has made history at The Game Awards, but probably not for a reason it'll be happy with. Sitting at a score of 81 on Metacritic at the time of writing, it has become the lowest-rated game in the history of The Game Awards to get a GOTY nomination.

This was spotted by TheGamer, which also noted that in fairness to Black Myth: Wukong, there are other games that have come close to its score. Both A Plague Tale: Requiem and Control were only scored at 82 on Metacritic when they were nominated, so it's not a massive gap.

Still, even if there are games this year that did better with the critics, it's hard to deny the impact made by Black Myth: Wukong. The game broke Steam player records within the first days of its release, and has an overwhelmingly positive review score on Valve's platform at the time of writing, with nearly 730,000 reviews. Even Elden Ring couldn't pull that off.

Even if the game might not have impressed the critics, it has found a massive audience that adores it, proving that perhaps The Game Awards shouldn't just reflect the Metacritic standings of the year.