Black Myth: Wukong is now Gold, and we'll have the launch trailer tomorrow night

Game Science has announced that development of Black Myth: Wukong has been completed and has entered Gold status, meaning we won't have to expect any delays for Chinese studio's highly anticipated action title based on the Journey to the West, which chronicles the adventures of mythological hero Sun Wukong.

The Monkey King will constantly face great dangers in a boss rush starting August 20, and the studio has announced that the launch trailer will premiere on August 8 at 3:00 BST/4:00 CEST (10:00 in Beijing). They also ask not to reveal any leaks before launch until all players embark on their own journey.

Are you ready to play Black Myth: Wukong? Remember that the game will be available on PC and PS5, while the Xbox Series release has been delayed a little further.