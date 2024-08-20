Black Myth: Wukong is more popular on Steam than Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring ever was

HQ

Game Science Studio showed me that there are quite a few promising games being made in China when they unveiled Black Myth: Wukong here in the west four years ago. The game looked incredible with impressive graphics, cool enemies, smooth combat and more, so even some controversy surrounding the studio hasn't stopped my hype for the game. I'm definitely not alone.

Black Myth: Wukong finally launched a few hours ago, so it's astounding that the game already has 1,214,034 concurrent players on Steam at the time of writing, and the number is getting higher by the minute. This means the game has already surpassed the number of concurrent players popular games like Baldur's Gate III, Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Banana and other big single-player titles have ever had on Steam.

Are you playing or going to play Black Myth: Wukong?