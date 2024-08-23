Black Myth: Wukong is causing such a sensation in China that the stock of PS5s in the country has been broken: all sold out

HQ

We knew Black Myth: Wukong was taking Steam by storm, and every time we went to check the stats on Steam we noticed the impact of Chinese players on the global concurrent player spike. It seems that Science Studio's reimagining of the novel Journey to the West is proving to be the perfect "console seller" for PlayStation 5 in the country. According to several market analysts, the PS5 has been out of stock in China: It is almost impossible to find units in shops.

Apparently, this is resulting in speculators and resellers taking advantage of the situation to sell some units at ridiculous prices, a situation that is unfortunately reminiscent of the first few months after its launch in the West, where component shortages brought production to a standstill.

Apparently, the Wukong fever in China has also led to spikes in PC sales and even shortages of graphics cards and other PC gaming components.

Unfortunately, we at Gamereactor did not receive a review copy of the game, so we can't give you our direct opinion.

