English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong has sold over 20 million copies

Astounding numbers for a single player game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It has been an incredible month for Game Science's action RPG, which continues to climb to greater heights. According to new reports, Black Myth: Wukong can now officially call itself one of the fastest-selling games ever, with an astounding 20 million copies sold for PlayStation 5 and PC.

In other words, we can probably expect that the game's planned expansion, which is said to launch just in time for the Chinese New Year, will also sell in large volumes.

According to earlier forecasts from the game's primary investors, it was speculated that Black Myth could sell up to 30 million copies in total. But now the question is whether the game will surpass even those expectations. We'll just have to wait and see.

What do you think about Black Myth's success, well-deserved?

Related texts

0
Black Myth: WukongScore

Black Myth: Wukong
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

A slightly delayed review code finally arrived and Conny has been agonising for several days to see if it was worth the wait...



Loading next content