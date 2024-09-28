Black Myth: Wukong has sold over 20 million copies

HQ

It has been an incredible month for Game Science's action RPG, which continues to climb to greater heights. According to new reports, Black Myth: Wukong can now officially call itself one of the fastest-selling games ever, with an astounding 20 million copies sold for PlayStation 5 and PC.

In other words, we can probably expect that the game's planned expansion, which is said to launch just in time for the Chinese New Year, will also sell in large volumes.

According to earlier forecasts from the game's primary investors, it was speculated that Black Myth could sell up to 30 million copies in total. But now the question is whether the game will surpass even those expectations. We'll just have to wait and see.

