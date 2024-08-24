HQ

Black Myth: Wukong had only been out for a few hours when it reached more than 1.2 million concurrent players on Steam, and the number continued to grow at an impressive pace. That's why it's far from surprising to hear that the game has sold extremely well.

Game Science Studio reveals that Black Myth: Wukong has sold more than 10 million copies. They also claim it has had more than 3 million concurrent players across all platforms. This makes it sound like a very large majority of players are on Steam, as that alone had a peak of 2,415,714 concurrent players.

