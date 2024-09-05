Black Myth: Wukong has sold 18 million copies, and DLC is underway

HQ

2024 will be remembered by many as an even darker year for the industry jobs than the last, but it will also be remembered for the triumphant entry of Chinese developments into the Western mainstream. And the one currently leading the way in terms of critical and sales success is Black Myth: Wukong.

We already knew that Game Science's action-RPG title had become a cultural phenomenon in its own country, and that globally it sold 10 million copies in its first days. But now we have some updated data, and we also know the developer's plans for the future. Bloomberg has published a report stating that Wukong reached 18 million copies sold in just two weeks, and the forecast made by its main investor, Daniel Wu, is that the game could reach 30 million copies in its lifetime.

Of course, to achieve that, it would have to be through some kind of expansion that would lengthen the experience for players. Wu also confirmed that there is DLC on the way, and that this won't be the only story exploring Chinese mythology at the studio, even if their next game isn't a sequel to Wukong.

What do you think, are the big Chinese devs here to stay?