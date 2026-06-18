Black Myth: Wukong has reportedly sold over 30 million copies

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It's no secret Game Science's Black Myth: Wukong has been a huge success. The game received excellent reviews at launch and quickly sold heaps and heaps of copies, with a recent major milestone just overcome.

In a report from the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, it's mentioned briefly that Black Myth: Wukong has surpassed 30 million copies sold, and that over half of these sold copies come from western audiences.

We're yet to hear directly from Game Science on the matter, but this figure does suggest that Black Myth: Wukong has sold a further five million copies since we last saw sales data in February 2025.

Have you played Black Myth: Wukong yet? If not, don't miss our dedicated review.