Black Myth: Wukong gets a massive 100GB update

HQ

Huge changes are coming to Black Myth: Wukong. And if you plan on revisiting the sprawling action adventure it might be a good idea to free up some space on that internal hard drive. The 100GB update is set to drop tomorrow and if you're playing on the Playstation 5 the exact size is confirmed to be 93.5GB. Pretty crazy stuff for "a mere" update. In a post on social media the developer explained that:

"Due to a considerable number of underlying changes, we'd like to remind you of the following: 1.Installed mods may cause compatibility issues, preventing you from launching the game or triggering error pop-ups during gameplay.

We recommend uninstalling the installed mods and verifying the integrity of the game files before restarting the game. 2.Due to differences in file storage methods, the patch on PS5 will require a relatively large amount of space (approximately 93.5 GB). If the update cannot be completed due to insufficient storage or other reasons, you may continue playing the current version or try deleting the game and redownloading it"

In short, if you had problems running the game before this might be the perfect time to revisit Black Myth: Wukong as the patch promises sweeping performance improvements. What's even more impressive is that this drops now, when Game Science is knee deep in developing the sequel to the hit game.

Will you be downloading the 100GB update and giving Black Myth: Wukong another go?