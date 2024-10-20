English
Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong finally seems to be coming to Xbox

The butt-kicking monkey will be unleashed yet again.

The butt-kicking monkey finally seems to be making its way to Xbox. This comes after the ESRB recently published a rating for the game in the US. While this isn't definitive proof that the game will release on Microsoft's consoles, it's often a strong indication of what's to come.

It's worth noting, however, that the European counterpart, PEGI, has yet to provide its own rating for Black Myth: Wukong.

The debate over why Black Myth: Wukong has only been released on PC and PlayStation has been going on for some time, filled with wild speculation. Everything from compatibility issues to timed console exclusivity has been mentioned, so it would certainly be nice to put that behind us and let everyone enjoy what is clearly one of the most beloved games of the year.

Are you one of those waiting for Black Myth: Wukong to be released on Xbox?

Black Myth: Wukong

