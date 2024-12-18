Black Myth: Wukong developers reportedly cried as Astro Bot won Game of the Year at the Game Awards

HQ

It's been a good year for Game Science and their smash hit Black Myth: Wukong, which has enjoyed huge success as well as acclaim from gamers and critics alike. But apparently this wasn't enough for the team because when they didn't win the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards, well then they started to cry.

The company's CEO also expressed strong disappointment on social media afterwards, describing how he had written a long acceptance speech in advance and that the trip to the US and the ceremony now felt like a waste of time and resources. But Feng Ji also went a step further and questioned the judging process for this year's games. The post is a long one and the machine translated version can be found here for those who wish to read.

I still can't figure out what the criteria were for Game of the Year. I feel like I came all the way here for nothing!

Also, in a clip making the rounds online, industry personality and former Sony Santa Monica writer Alanah Pearce shared some further insight. Sitting on the front row, she could see the developers' reactions when Astro Bot was declared GOTY. Instead of applauding alongside the rest of the audience, apparently a member of Game Science was seen crying when the announcement was made. Shortly after, IGN writer Charles Young claimed Pearce was mistaken, as he didn't see anyone crying over The Game Awards.