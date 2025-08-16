Black Myth: Wukong dev teases possible DLC reveal at Gamescom

HQ

Black Myth: Wukong is set to launch very soon on Xbox Series S/X (August 20), making it quite fitting that developer Game Science Studio will be part of this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live. This appearance might also mean it's time to reveal the critically acclaimed game's first DLC.

When Game Science Studio announced on X that they would be attending Opening Night Live, they also shared some new artwork featuring a few menacing characters not currently in the game. We already know a DLC is coming, as it was announced last fall, so it's definitely not far-fetched to think they might showcase it during Opening Night Live — with a likely release sometime next year.

Opening Night Live at Gamescom takes place on August 19, starting at 20:00 local time, which is a perfectly reasonable hour for viewers here in Sweden to tune in live.

Would you like to see some added DLC-content to Black Myth: Wukong?