Black Myth: Wukong dates its long-awaited physical edition on PlayStation 5

Games like Balatro and Palworld may have grabbed most of the headlines in the first few months of the year, but it's clear that the summer belonged to the Monkey King. Black Myth: Wukong was released to an incredible response from action RPG fans, especially in China, its country of origin, where it even led to console shortages, and millions of sales for the game. But that launch was slightly marred by two factors: lack of an Xbox Series version (yet), and a physical release for PS5 fans. Well, at least now we can fix one of them.

Meridiem Games confirms that Back Myth: Wukong will release its physical edition on PS5 on December 12. The game will come complete on a 100GB Blu-ray disc, although the Deluxe Edition content will be digital, via a PS Store download code.

So, if you've been waiting for your chance to dive into this challenging title and explore Chinese mythology and Journey to the West, the time is next month.