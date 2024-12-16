Black Myth: Wukong CEO disappointed after his game's loss at The Game Awards

HQ

Feng Ji, the CEO of Game Science, the studio behind the development and publication of Black Myth: Wukong, has expressed his frustration after the action RPG missed out on the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2024. Despite massive anticipation and strong reviews, the game was edged out by Astro Bot, leaving Feng Ji to question the criteria behind the decision.

In a post on social media, Feng Ji shared his disappointment, admitting that he had fully expected Black Myth: Wukong to take home the top honor. In fact, he had even prepared an acceptance speech two years ago, reflecting his confidence in the game's success. While he acknowledged the recognition the game did receive through multiple nominations, he couldn't help but feel let down by the outcome.

Despite this setback, Feng Ji remains proud of the game and the hard work of his team, noting the significant achievement of Black Myth: Wukong in showcasing Chinese talent and culture. He also acknowledges being aware of the disappointment expressed by Black Myth: Wukong fans for not winning the award. The game may not have claimed the GOTY title, but its success is still undeniable.

Following the awards, Black Myth: Wukong saw a huge surge in active players on Steam, with numbers increasing by 300%. This boost was likely fueled by a new update, which introduced challenging new gameplay modes, keeping the fanbase engaged and proving the game's enduring appeal.

Do you think Black Myth: Wukong deserved to win Game of the Year?