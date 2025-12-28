Black Myth: Wukong caused Chinese tourism to skyrocket

HQ

The fact that successful games based on real locations make people want to visit them is nothing new. In recent years, we have seen Ireland ride the Assassin's Creed: Valhalla wave, the US state of Montana invest in tourism after Far Cry 5, and China try to attract international visitors in the wake of Black Myth: Wukong.

Now, Automaton reports that China has confirmed at the China Game Industry Annual Conference that the latter investment paid off. In total, the number of visitors to Shanxi (where the adventure takes place) has increased by a staggering 3178% in just one year - clearly proving that video games can be a phenomenal way to attract people to visit places in real life that they have previously only seen digitally interpreted.

