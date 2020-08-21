LIVE

logo hd live | Battletoads
news
Black Myth: Wu Kong

Black Myth: Wu Kong impresses with lengthy gameplay trailer

The unheralded Chinese game will be based on the legend of the Monkey King.

Sometimes games appear almost out of thin air and simply set the Internet ablaze. Black Myth: Wu Kong is one of those games. An action-RPG developed by the Chinese Game Science Studio, it's an interpretation of the legend of the Monkey King and the Journey to the West, with an evident touch of Dark Souls and Nioh.

There's no release date, as the studio is still recruiting new talent to finish the game, and details are scarce, but we know it's being developed with Unreal Engine 4. No platforms were announced, but PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X seem safe bets.

What really impressed about Black Myth: Wu Kong was the 13-minute gameplay trailer, which you can watch above, and for more on the game, you can also check the official website.

