Black Mirror's creator thinks Balatro could be the end of us all

HQ

For anyone who's played it, Balatro has proven to be an addicting game. Some of us have beaten that addiction, while others are still pulling out their laptop on a crowded flight to just get one more run in.

Someone else who's been taken in by the Balatro addiction is Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker. Speaking with Deadline, Brooker outlined that he believed the game is "possibly the most addictive thing ever created."

"It's going to be released on phones," Brooker continued. "At that point I think humankind's activity is going to drop about 25%." While this prediction might be a joke, the same could be said for many episodes of Black Mirror, but with each passing day, it seems more and more like our future is headed towards one of those episodes. Let's just hope it's not Man on Fire.