Black Mirror season 7 will come to Netflix in 2025

We already know the seventh season of Black Mirror started filming a couple of months ago, so some of us hoped it would arrive sometime this year. That will unfortunately not be the case.

Netflix confirms Black Mirror season 7 will come to the streaming service in 2025. That's not all, however. We're also told one of the six episodes will be a sequel to season 4's beloved USS Callister. As if the wait wasn't going to be hard enough already...