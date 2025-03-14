Black Mirror: Season 7 will be released on April 10

HQ

We've also been eagerly awaiting season seven of Black Mirror, and on Thursday night, Netflix kindly revealed that it's almost premiere time, on April 10 to be exact.

In a first trailer, we can check out the celebrity-packed season that will feature a total of six episodes, filled with mystery, nastiness and unexpected storylines. Series creator Charlie Brooke has previously said this about what awaits us:

"You can expect a mix of genres and styles. We've got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional."

The star-studded season includes names like Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) and Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers). But enough rambling, check out the trailer below, all episodes will be released simultaneously.

