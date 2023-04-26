Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Black Mirror season 6 confirmed for June with teaser trailer

Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek and more experience some crazy stuff.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The five seasons of Black Mirror were on a roll, as we got one pretty much every year. That's why many were surprised when it suddenly stopped after the fifth in 2019. One of the reasons for this was that Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, the two main creators of the franchise, left House of Tomorrow in 2020, which lead to some discussions about the rights to the intellectual property. Fortunately, these were seemingly resolved last summer when Netflix announced a sixth season, and we won't have to wait much longer to see the end result.

After teasing it yesterday, Netflix has given us the first teaser trailer for season 6 of Black Mirror, announcing that it'll become available sometime in June. Many so-called teasers would only have included that part, but this one also shows tiny glimpses of what we can expect, and it's safe to say the show looks just as crazy and thought provoking as before. It'll also follow tradition by including beloved stars like Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney Myha'la Herrold and more, as well as some up and coming ones. We'll see what they have to go through in two months...

HQ
Black Mirror season 6 confirmed for June with teaser trailer


Loading next content