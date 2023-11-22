Black Mirror renewed for Season 7 at Netflix

HQ

We won't be waiting too long for another dose of dystopia, as Black Mirror has been renewed for a seventh season at Netflix. Luckily for fans, it means we won't be dealing with another long hiatus after the gap between seasons 5 and 6.

According to Variety, production on the seventh season of Black Mirror is set to begin later this year. Considering we don't have long left in 2023, this means that production is likely set to start pronto.

There's no word yet on the episodes or premises for Season 7, but considering how the modern world feels a bit more like Black Mirror every day, they're likely going to have to step things up a notch to give us that same hit of dystopia.