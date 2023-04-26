Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Black Mirror is teasing a possible return

It has been four years since the last season of the show hit our screens.

After four years of silence, the official Black Mirror Twitter page made a new post asking fans what it had missed, implying that we could see a return of the hugely popular dystopian show in the future.

Some were quick to point out that with the rise of AI and the aftermath of the pandemic it can feel like we're already living in a Black Mirror episode, but if the show does make a return, this only means it'll have to step up its game to really give us that same dystopian feel from it.

As this is just a tweet at the moment and nothing has been officially confirmed, there is the possibility Black Mirror won't be making a big return to our screens, or even if it does it could be a while away. However, it would be strange for the people behind the show to break their silence without something to give us.

Would you want to see Black Mirror return?

