Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker teams with Paddy Considine for Netflix crime thriller

You might recognise the name of Charlie Brooker, but if you don't let us change that. He's an English writer and producer known for the hilarious Philomena Cunk specials but more recently also as the creator of Black Mirror. Yep, Brooker has given us one of the most influential sci-fi series in recent memory, and in the future he'll be teaming up with Netflix once more for another project.

Granted, this one won't prey on your anxiety in the same way, as it's an untitled crime thriller series that will star Paddy Considine, Lena Headey, and Georgina Campbell. It's set to be quite the dark affair and revolving around a Northern detective who travels to London to catch a serial killer who is claiming victims without remorse.

The synopsis adds: "The untitled series is set between the fictional northern city of Bleakford and the streets of London, following a tormented detective on a relentless mission to catch a ritualistic serial killer before they run out of victims."

Brooker has since spoken about this announcement, with a fittingly daft and hilarious statement.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be saying these words for the press release. I've dreamt of providing a quote ever since I was a young foetus, and now here I am doing it. I'd pinch myself, but like all of us, I'm terrified that if I do that, I might wake up and discover 2025 has all been a magical dream. Please watch my show. I am begging you."

There's no word on release date yet or even the series official title, but we should expect "plenty of blood and frowning" when it arrives.