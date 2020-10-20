Black Lives Matter theme launched for PlayStation 4

You're watching Advertisements

Virtually all major video game companies said that enough is enough earlier this summer when George Floyd was killed by the law enforcement in Minnesota, and gave their support towards ending police brutality towards African Americans. Now Sony has decided to give more support towards Black Lives Matter and has released a theme dedicated to the cause, picturing the clenched, raised fist.

You can check it out below and head over this way to download it for free. Will you show your Black Lives Matter support with your Playstation 4?