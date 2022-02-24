Black Isle Studios is bringing Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 onto modern platforms

Back in January, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 celebrated its 18th anniversary - this action RPG was released back for PS2 and Xbox in 2014. A bit earlier before the actual anniversary day, developer Black Isle Studios tweeted and asked if fans are "wanting Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2", so that they could be "on the same page as everyone". Now looking back, it did look like a tease. Why would we say that? Well, the studio just posted a teaser trailer, which implies something is happening in 2022 on its officialTwitteraccount with a Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 hashtag, stating:

"It's coming. Sooner than you think. Are you ready? Stay tuned!"

Then, in the comment section where people asked about on which platforms Dark Alliance 2 will be on, Black Isle Studios replied "PC and consoles". Another user alsoasked if the title will appear on Nintendo Switch, the answer is "yes". So far, this is all we got, but more details including the launch date and the exact platforms should be shared soon.