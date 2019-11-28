Black Friday - Digital Discounts and High Street Bargains

Black Friday is almost upon us and that means discounts galore are available all over the Internet, and if you're brave enough to venture outside, the High Street is also getting in the spirit of things with plenty of deals to be found in bricks and mortar stores. That being the case, we've collected together a bunch of tempting offers for you, starting with digital discounts (which most of our readers should be able to access one way or another) and then moving onto UK-based retail deals.

Steam

Sid Meier's Civilization VI - £12.49 (Was £49.99, save £37.50) Digital Deluxe - £17.49 (Was £69.99, save £52.50) Platinum Edition - £41.76 (Was £144.91, save £103.15)

Resident Evil 2/ BioHazard RE:2 - £14.84 (Was £44.99, save £30.15)

Jurrasic World Evolution - £6.99 (Was £34.99, save £28)

Total War: WARHAMMER II - £13.59 (Was £39.99, save £26.40)

Prey - £4.99 (Was £19.99, save £15)

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS - £13.49 (Was £26.99, save £13.50)

GreedFall - £35.19 (Was £43.99, save £8.80)

No Man's Sky - £19.99 (Was £39.99, save £20)

Jump Force - £24.99 (Was 49.99, save £25.00) Deluxe Edition - £37.49 (Was £74.99, save £37.50) Ultimate Edition - £41.49 (Was £82.99, save £41.50)

Strange Brigade - £9.99 (Was £39.99, save £30) Deluxe Edition - £16.24 (Was £64.99, save £48.75)

God Eater 3 - £19.99 (Was £39.99, save £20)

Dark Souls III - £9.99 (Was £39.99, save £30) Deluxe Edition - £14.99 (Was £59.98, save £44.99)

Steam Controller - £4.00 (Was £40, save £36) (actually, they've just run out, forever. More on that here).

Origin

Titanfall 2 - £4.49 (Was £17.99, save £13.50)

The Sims 4 - £8.74 (Was £34.99, save £26.25)

Battlefield V - £13.99 (Was £34.99, save £21)

NFS The Heat - £36.66 (Was £54.99, save £18.33)

Fifa 20 - £36.66 (Was £54.99, save £18.33) Champions Edition - £52.49 (Was £69.99, save £17.50)

Epic

Metro Exodus Standard Edition - £17.49 (Was £34.99, save £17.50) Gold Edition - £24.74 (Was £54.98, save £30.24)

Celeste - £7.99 (Was £15.99, save £8)

The Outer Worlds - £37.49 (Was £49.99, save £12.50)

Red Dead Redemption 2 - £43.99 (Was £54.99, save £11)

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - £16.49 (Was £32.99, save £16.50)

Darksiders III - £15.29 (Was £44.99, save £29.70)

Blizzard

Uplay

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 PC, Standard - £17.50 (Was £49.99, save £32.49) Gold Edition - £25.20 (Was £83.99, save £58.79) Ultimate Edition - £30.00 (Was £99.99, save £69.99)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - £22.50 (Was £49.99, save £27.49) Gold Edition - £33.60 (Was £83.99, save £50.39) Ultimate Edition - £38.40 (Was £95.99, save £57.59)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - £6.80 (Was £16.99, save £10.19)

Far Cry New Dawn - £15.20 (Was £37.99, save £22.79)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - £24.99 (Was £49.99, save £25) Gold Edition - £41.99 (Was £83.99, save £42) Ultimate Edition - £49.99 (Was £99.99, save £50) Wolves Collector Edition - £74.99 (Was £149.99, save £75)

Anno 1800 - £29.99 (Was £49.99, save £20) Deluxe Edition - £35.39 (Was £58.99, save £23.60) Gold Edition - £47.39 (Was £78.99, save £31.60)

Microsoft Store

Forza Horizon 4 - £24.99 (Was £49.99, save £25) Deluxe Edition - £32.49 (Was £64.99, save £32.50) Ultimate Edition - £39.99 (Was £79.99, save £40)

ARK: Survival Evolved - £15.74 (Was £44.99, save £29.25)

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition - £19.99 (Was £39.99, save £20)

Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition - £14.99 (Was £29.99, save £15)

Green Man Gaming

Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs) - £11.18 (Was £44.99, save £33.81)

Borderlands 3 - £30.14 (Was £49.99, save £19.85)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - £32.49 (Was £49.99, save £17.50)

Hitman 2: Gold Edition - £15 (Was £74.99, save £59.99)

Mortal Kombat 11 - £21.25 (Was £49.99, save £28.74)

GOG.com

A Plague Tale: Innocence - £19.99 (Was £39.99, save £20)

The Council - £8.89 (Was £25.99, save £17.10)

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - £11.69 (Was £23.39, save £11.70)

Disco Elysium - £27.99 (Was £34.99, save £7)

Outward - £17.49 (Was £34.99, save £17.50)

RETAIL

GAME (both online and in-store)

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Auroa Edition - £27.99 (Was £49.99, save £30)

Red Dead Redemption 2 + 25 Gold Bars - £27.99 (Was £49.99, save £22)

F1 2019 - £26.99 (Was £49.99, save £23)

Xbox One X with Forza Horizon 4 & LEGO Expansion + LEGO McLaren Senna Set + NOW TV - £299

1TB Xbox One X with Jedi Fallen Order and NOW TV 2 Months - £299

500GB PLAYSTATION 4 CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE BUNDLE WITH NOW TV - £199 (Was £249.99, save £50.99)

PLAYSTATION VR STARTER PACK WITH RESIDENT EVIL VR AND NOW TV - £179 (Was £269.99, save £90.99)

Amazon (online only)

The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition - £12.49 (Was £21.17, save £8.68)

Code Vein - £29.99 (Was £42.65, save £12.66)

Sony Playstation 4 Pro 1TB White + Death Stranding Standard Edition (Higgs Variant) + Dualshock 4 Black - £329.99 (Was £392.96, save £62.97)

Xbox One X Console 1TB - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) - £309.99

Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit Toy-Con 01 - £25.99 (Was £32.80, save £6.81)

HyperX HX-HSCAM-GM Cloud MIX - Wired and Bluetooth Gaming headset - £102.67 (Was £179.99, save £77.32).

Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue or Grey + Pokemon Shield - £299.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - £42.99 (Was £49.99, save £7)

Just Dance 2020 - £24.99 (Was £28, save £3.01)

Argos (both online and in-store)

Sega Mega Drive Mini Retro Console - £59.99 (Was £69.99, save £10)

Steelseries Arctic 3 Xbox One, PS4, Switch Headset - £29.99 (Was £59.99, save £30)

Fusion Pro Wired Controller for Xbox One - White - £49.99 (Was £89.99, save £40)

Diablo III Eternal Collection Switch - £24.99 (Was £41.99, save £17)

X-Rocker Esports Pro Gaming Chair - £79.99 (Was £149.99, save £70)

PS4 Pro 1TB + selected game + selected Blu-ray + Dualshock controller bundle - £329.99 (Was max price £409.97, save £79.98)

Grid - £29.99 (Was £44.99, save £15)

PC World (both online and in-store)

HYPERX Pulsefire Surge RGB Optical Gaming Mouse - £29.99 (Was £49.99, save £20)

Corsair Strafe RGB Mk.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - Red Switches - £110 (Was £140, save £30)

AOC G2460Pf Full HD 144Hz 24" LED Gaming Monitor - £149 (Was £219, save £70)

Elgato HD60 Pro PCIe Game Capture Card & Stream Deck Bundle - £200 (Save £84.99)