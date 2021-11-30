Black Friday brought the biggest sales week for the Nintendo Switch ever in the UK

HQ

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, we can clearly see that availability was the name of the game this year. As we reported yesterday, the Xbox Series S sold massively in the US, being the best selling console in the country, but now we also have the sales figures for the UK, and they are similar.

According to insider Benji-Sales, last week saw the biggest week of sales ever for the Nintendo Switch in the country, with Gamesindustry's Christopher Dring also noting that the Switch, Mario Kart 8, and three months of Switch Online bundle led the charge on these sales and ultimately stole the show.

On top of this, it was also shared by the pair that Xbox Series S came up as the second best selling console over the week, with the console even outselling the PS5 alone, since "there was actual Series S stock" as Dring states.

Did you pick up a Switch or an Xbox Series S over the weekend?