Black Friday 2025: Unmissable deals on gaming and hardware
Don't miss this chance to snag some bonkers bargains on all sorts of products.
HQ
Black Friday is upon us once more and naturally that means it's the day to snag a bunch of unbelievable deals on gadgets, gear, and games that have caught your eye over the past calendar year. Many places have been hosting Black Friday sales for a good week up until this point, but as it's the traditional sales day, we're finally spotlighting a ton of unmissable bargains that might take your fancy if you're a gamer or want to save some pennies grabbing a Christmas gift for a gaming friend or family member.
Unmissable PS5 deals:
- Assassin's Creed Shadows (40% off) - Now £41.99, was £69.99
- Silent Hill f (30% off) - Now £48.99, was £69.99
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (30% off) - Now £48.99, was £69.99
- Forza Horizon 5 (35% off) - Now £35.74, was £54.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (75% off) - Now £14.99, was £59.99
- Doom: The Dark Ages Premium Edition (50% off) - Now £49.99, was £99.99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (40% off) - Now £35.99, was £59.99
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (30% off) - Now £48.99, was £69.99
- It Takes Two (75% off) - Now £8.74, was £34.99
- Tekken 8 (60% off) - Now £19.99, was £49.99
- PS5 Console 1TB (around 19% off) - Now £389.99, was £479.99
- DualSense Wireless Controller (around 30% off) - Now £44.99, was £64.99 - with customisation options
Unmissable Xbox deals:
- Assassin's Creed Shadows (40% off) - Now £41.99, was £69.99
- Fallout 76 (75% off) - Now £8.74, was £34.99
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred (65% off) - Now £12.24, was £34.99
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (50% off) - Now £29.99, was £59.99
- Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition (70% off) - Now £16.49, was £54.99
- Forza Horizon 5 (50% off) - Now £27.49, was £54.99
- Doom: The Dark Ages (50% off) - Now £34.99, was £69.99
- Tekken 8 (60% off) - Now £19.99, was £49.99
- Final Fantasy XVI Complete Edition (50% off) - Now £34.99, was £69.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition (80% off) - Now £19.99, was £99.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller (33% off) - Now £39.99, was £59.99
- Xbox Wireless Headset (22% off) - Now £77.99, was £99.99
This is an ad:
Unmissable Switch deals:
- Hogwarts Legacy + Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Editions Bundle (85% off) - Now £12.74, was £84.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (67% off) - Now £14.84, was £44.99
- Overcooked 2 (60% off) - Now £5.99, was £14.99
- Mortal Kombat 1 (75% off) - Now £8.74, was £34.99
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy (67% off) - Now £16.49, was £49.99
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (67% off) - Now £14.84, was £44.99
- Sonic Superstars (65% off) - Now £19.24, was £54.99
- Lego Horizon Adventures (50% off) - Now £17.99, was £34.99
- The Sinking City (90% off) - Now £4.49, was £44.99
- Persona 5 Royal (65% off) - Now £19.24, was £54.99
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World + Nintendo Switch Online 12-month Individual Subscription + Yoshi Ornament (12.5% off) - Now £429.99, was £488.99
Unmissable PC, technology, and gear deals:
- ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG (18% off) - Now £409.00, was £498.95
- Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2 Gaming Monitor (35% off) - Now £129.99, was £199.99
- MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 16GB Expert OC (15% off) - Now £999.98, was £1,178.98
- <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/MSI-Vector-16-Gaming-Laptop/dp/B0DTYZQYVX?tag=georiot-trd-21&ascsubtag=pcg-gb-1338118320882789892-21&geniuslink=true" target="_blank">MSI Vector 16 HX AI Gaming Laptop (21% off) - Now £1,499.00, was £1,899.00
- Ducky Mecha Mini 60% RGB USB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (30% off) - Now £90.95, was £129.95
- Razer Basilisk V3 (54% off) - Now £31.99, was £69.99
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (28% off) - Now £237.49, was £329.99
- ASUS GeForce RTX 5070 ROG Strix Gaming OC 12GB GDDR7 PCI-Express (10% off) - Now 698.99, was £779.99
- Intel Core i9-12900KF 3.20GHz (Alder Lake) Socket LGA1700 Processor (35% off) - Now £259.99, was £399.95
- MSI B650 Gaming Plus Wi-Fi AM5 AMD B650 ATX Motherboard (31% off) - Now £129.59, was £189.59
This is an ad: