Black Friday 2023: The Best Offers and Deals

Snag some great games and hardware while they are on offer.

It's that time of the year again when we all flock to shops and barrel onto digital stores to spend our hard-earned cash on some massively discounted items. With Black Friday here once again, we've scoured the net to find you some of the best deals of games, hardware, and technology, so be sure to take a look at the list below if you've been looking for an exciting deal to snag.

If you find a particularly great deal, be sure to also share it with your fellow Gamereactor readers by posting it in the comments below too!

Console Game/Hardware Deals:

Gaming Accessories Deals:


  • PS5 DualSense Controllers - From £44.99

  • HyperX QuadCast - £66.99

  • SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Keyboard - £89.99

PC Game/Hardware Deals:


  • MSI Katana 17 Inch FHD Gaming Laptop - £899.97

  • ASUS Vivobook S 15 S5504VN 15.6 Inch Laptop - £699.00

  • Epic Games Store 33% Off Coupon (applies to all purchases over £14.99)

  • Assassin's Creed Mirage - £39.99 on Epic Games Store

  • Street Fighter 6 - £32.99 on Steam

  • Hogwarts Legacy - £29.99 on Steam

  • Starfield - £47.99 on Steam

  • Diablo IV - £35.99 on Steam

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - £35.99 on Steam

  • Remnant II - £29.39 on Steam

  • Lords of the Fallen - £32.99 on Steam

Technology Deals:


  • Samsung 55 Inch QN90C 4K Neo QLED HDR Smart TV - £985.00

  • Samsung Odyssey G6 LS32BG650EUXXU 32 Inch Curved Smart Gaming Monitor - £365.00

  • LG OLED55C34LA 55 Inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV - £1,299

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Wireless - £149.00

