Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Black Friday 2023 broke UK game sales records

Only 2013 and 2020 have surpassed this year's retail event.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

2023's Black Friday was the third-biggest Black Friday for video games in the UK. According to data from GfK (via GamesIndustry.biz), over £167 million worth of consoles, accessories, and physical games were sold over the Black Friday week in the UK.

The physical video game market saw a revenue jump of 22% when compared with last year, and 47% of that revenue came from console sales. It was the second biggest week for the PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S since the consoles went on the market.

VR was also in the spotlight, as peripherals drove the accessory sales. VR headsets were joined by controllers and gaming headsets in leading the pack for accessories.

Considering the years that beat 2023's Black Friday were 2013 and 2020, when new consoles had just been released, this is an impressive feat. It just goes to show the power of 2023 as a contender for one of the best gaming years of all time.

Black Friday 2023 broke UK game sales records


Loading next content