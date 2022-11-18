Black Friday 2022: The Best Offers and Deals

HQ

It's that time of the year again when retail shopping becomes warfare, as people fight over the best deals for the most exciting of products. With the annual mega-sale in mind, we've been keeping an eye out for the best deals and offers that we can find in the gaming and technology space, and have already put together a list of interesting goodies on offer.

While you can already see what we've found below, be sure to check back regularly, as we'll be updating this article with new deals and offers in the run up to the official day (which is set to be November 25, for those who are unaware).

And if you do happen to come across a juicy deal that we've missed, be sure to share it in the comments below, to help make sure fellow readers don't miss out.

Xbox:

FIFA 23 - Now £35.99 (40% off)

Deathloop - Now £19.79 (67% off)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition - Now £25.07 (67% off)

NBA 2K23 - Now £34.99 (50% off)

Gotham Knights - Now £38.99 (40% off)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition - Now £32.49 (50% off)

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition - Now £49.99 (50% off)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Now £24.99 (40% off)

Pyschonauts 2 - Now £18.14 (67% off)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel's Avengers - Now £25.49 (70% off)

PlayStation:

FIFA 23 on PS5 - Now £41.99 (40% off)

Gran Turismo 7 - Now £43.39 (38% off)

Horizon Forbidden West - Now £43.39 - (38% off)

F1 22 on PS5 - Now £34.99 (50% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 - Now £19.99 (50% off)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Now £27.49 (50% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Now £18.14 (67% off)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Now £24.99 (50% off)

Gotham Knights - Now £38.99 (40% off)

NBA 2K23 for PS5 - Now £34.99 (50% off)

Nintendo Switch:

Metroid Dread - Now £33.29 (33% off)

Triangle Strategy - Now £33.29 (33% off)

Doom Eternal - Now £10.79 (60% off)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses - Now £33.29 (33% off)

Monster Hunter Rise - Now £17.49 (50% off)

Diablo II: Resurrected - Now £17.49 (50% off)

Technology:

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller in white at Amazon - Now £39.99 (35% off)

Pokémon Scarlet + OLED Nintendo Switch at Amazon - Now £332.98 (8% off)

Meta Quest 2 128GB - Resident Evil 4 Bundle at Amazon - Now £349.99 (13% off)

5th Generation Amazon Echo Dot - Now £26.99 (50% off)

Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch at Amazon - Now £279.00 (30% off)

