Black Ember's Citadel 18 might just have the trifecta of things we look for in a backpack

There are plenty of players in the backpack game, but if you're not just looking to sling any old piece of kit and are willing to spend a very pretty penny, you might want to take a look at what Black Ember is selling.
In our latest Quick Look, we take a glance at the Citadel 18 model from Black Ember. At well over £200, this backpack will cost a lot more than most you'll see on Amazon, but the quality is clear to see.
Check out our full thoughts in the video below: