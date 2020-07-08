Black Desert's Hashashin class is a timed console-exclusive

You're watching Advertisements

Those looking to create a Hashashin character will be able to do that via the pre-create event that kicks off today (there'll be some rewards sent your way later this month if you do), but those who want to actually play the new class coming to Black Desert won't get to until a bit later - "very soon", according to Pearl Abyss. That said, however, the class will be a timed exclusive for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, although we don't know for how long.

Hashashin is the 19th class to join the MMORPG's character roster and holds the ability to manipulate sandstorms with the power of Valencian god Aal. Take a look at the new trailer below.

Will you be creating your own Hashashin ahead of the class' release?