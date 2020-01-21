Black Desert Online's new roadmap outlines first half of 2020

Pearl Abyss is keeping itself busy at the moment, revealing various new games over the last few months, but of course their big title is the MMO Black Desert Online, and they've just revealed a roadmap of content coming to the game in the first half of the year, including the Guardian and succession skills.

You can find the full infographic below, and the Guardian will be arriving tomorrow, with a trailer available for you to watch down below as well. Guardian Awakening follows close behind on February 5, and later in Q1 we can expect several succession skills, using abilities from frozen magic to mighty battle axes.

Elsewhere in Q1 you'll be able to compose your own music and have Shai play it for you, and Papua Crinea is coming in as a new area too, with Q2 also promising to take us to a new chapter in the story of Sylvia's children.

More will be revealed, but for now there's plenty to look forward to, starting with the Guardian's arrival this month.

