Black Desert Online welcomes back Guts and Berserk in crossover event

If you're a fan of Berserk (is there anyone who isn't?) and you've been waiting for a chance to try out Black Desert Online, now might be the time. A new collaborative event has just been announced for Pearl Abyss' game with the dark fantasy franchise created by Kentaro Miura.

From now until the next scheduled game maintenance on 19 September, you will be able to complete special Berserk-inspired quests in Black Desert Online, as well as get exclusive costumes, such as the Berserker Armour of Guts for male classes, the Griffith Armour for female classes and the Schierke costume, available for the Shai class.

In addition, you will be able to obtain additional items such as the Fairy Appearance Coupon (Puck) to change the appearance of your fairy.

If you still have questions, you can check out the event information here, and check out the armour designs in the images below.