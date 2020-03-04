Cookies

Black Desert Online

Black Desert Online PS4 and Xbox One cross-play now live

Pearl Abyss' stunning MMORPG Black Desert Online now offers cross-play on PS4 and Xbox One.

A while back, we reported on the fact that Pearl Abyss' MMORPG Black Desert Online would be getting cross-play and platform-exclusive servers added for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players. Today, this feature was officially released, now making it possible for PlayStation 4 players to join their Xbox One friends' adventures and vice versa.

To celebrate this, Pearl Abyss is holding a celebratory in-game event for new and returning users. Apart from this, The Archer class and the Kamasylvia region have been added to Black Desert Online on PlayStation 4. Those wanting to try the game out can now buy the game at a discount on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Are you going to hop into Black Desert Online to test the cross-play feature out?

