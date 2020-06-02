Black Desert Mobile's Valencia expansion is now live

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Pearl Abyss just released the massive Valencia expansion for its mobile MMORPG Black Desert Mobile, based on the graphically stunning Black Desert Online. The new expansion adds new territory which expands the map's landmass to double its original size.

Territories Bashim and Waragon are now open to explore and by doing so, players can obtain high-level abyssal-grade gear within and new story progression and quests have been added, continuing the main storyline. Exploring the new expansion's high-level content will be a tough task and therefore, the level-cap has been increased to level 75.

