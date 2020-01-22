Black Desert Mobile adds two new modes

Developer Pearl Abyss has revealed two additions added to Black Desert Mobile with the newest free update, including Siege War, a large-scale battle mode for guilds seeing them fight for control of two regions in the world - Balenos and Serendia.

These places are like a secondary Node War, since they don't have seats of power, and the command post can be placed anywhere in the region. The rules are very similar to that of Node War too, as guilds must be at least level 5 and have more than 10 members to participate.

Also, only guilds that own a node on tier 2 can bid for Siege War, and the three guilds with the highest bids will be selected.

To win Siege War, guild members need to attack the enemy Holy Artifacts while defending their own, and the winning team gets the entire region, along with the copious amounts of silver from the taxes.

Asula's Den is also coming in as a side-scrolling platforming action mode, with players using manual only controls. You'll need to have a Black Spirit level of at least 30 to play, but you'll get a golden box of valuable items if you beat the boss.

On top of all this, players can expect the new character class Sorceress soon, and you can sign up here for more details.

Will you dive into either of these modes?

