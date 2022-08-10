Black Canary, Blue Beetle and Green Lantern is still on track

HQ

There has been a lot of DC bloodletting at Warner recently in an effort to raise the overall quality. This led to to the movie Batgirl being cancelled despite being almost finished, and other shows have been dropped as well like Strange Adventures.

But not every project has suffered. Recently we reported that the animated shows My Adventures with Superman and Harley Quinn had in fact survived and will continue just as planned, and now more positive confirmations on projects the DC community has look forward to has emerged.

It turns out that Black Canary, a Birds of Prey spinoff movie, hasn't been affected by these decisions and a Warner spokesperson says (via TVLine) that the project is moving forward. It stars Jurnee Smollett as the titular heroine Dinah "Black Canary" Lance with a script written by Misha Green.

We also have positive news regarding Blue Beetle, who will be played by the Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña. The Hollywood Reporter claims the filming wrapped last month and that it will be released as planned in theatres in August next year. Blue Beetle is reportedly the first Latino DC superhero to feature in a live-action movie.

Finally, there's also good news regarding the massive Green Lantern project. It's something the fans really have been looking forward to, and it feels very fitting that it is still green-lit. It tells the story of several prominent members of the organisation and the first season will span over ten episodes. Jeremy Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) has been cast as Alan Scott, and Finn Wittrock (The Normal Heart, Noah, La La Land) is playing Guy Gardner. Other Green Lantern members like Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz will also be in the movie, but has not been cast yet.