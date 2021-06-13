Black Book depicts a dark world inspired by Slavic fairy tales

The emerging Black Book is a game that draws inspiration from Slavic mythology. It's a role-playing adventure with battles where you use cards. The adventure is set in an incredibly beautiful but dark world with themes from fairy tales of ancient times. Expect dialogues, intense battles with a twist, and explore beautiful landscapes in this adventure. Morteshka hasn't announced a release date yet, but the launch should not be far off. A new trailer from this title can be enjoyed below.