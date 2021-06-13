Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Black Book
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Black Book depicts a dark world inspired by Slavic fairy tales

A launch date hasn't been set yet.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The emerging Black Book is a game that draws inspiration from Slavic mythology. It's a role-playing adventure with battles where you use cards. The adventure is set in an incredibly beautiful but dark world with themes from fairy tales of ancient times. Expect dialogues, intense battles with a twist, and explore beautiful landscapes in this adventure. Morteshka hasn't announced a release date yet, but the launch should not be far off. A new trailer from this title can be enjoyed below.

Black Book

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy