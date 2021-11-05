Black Adam will push the edges of PG-13 with a very high kill count

HQ

During the DC FanDome last month, we finally got to se the first teaser-trailer from the upcoming movie Black Adam, in which Dwayne Johnson plays the titular anti-hero Teth-Adam / Black Adam.

Many people had hoped for a really dark and brutal movie and were somewhat disappointed when it was revealed that it is PG-13. Fortunately, it might still be what the fans had hoped for, as the Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia said to CBR that it will push the limits for PG-13 and have a really high kill count:

"Black Adam is edgy, right? That's gonna be a PG-13 movie where it was very much like, say, The Dark Knight, where that pushed the edges of PG-13. I think we do that very much with Black Adam. We have a very high kill count in our movie."

Black Adam has been described as something of a love project for Dwayne Johnson and will be filled with big names. Besides Johnson, it also stars Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia) as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Person of Interest) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman.

It premieres in theaters on July 29, 2022. Are you looking forward to this one?