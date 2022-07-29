Black Adam will capture "the edge and violence" of the character

HQ

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next movie is Black Adam, which premieres in theatres on October 21. Here he plays the titular antihero, known for his very ruthless ways to get things done. But brutal stuff isn't usually something we think of when Dwayne Johnson or superheroes come to mind, which have made fans of Black Adam worried that the movie won't do the character justice.

ScreenRant recently got the opportunity to talk to the producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn about Black Adam, and this topic about the character and his cruelty was one of the topics that came up. Hiram Garcia said:

"We wanted to deliver on the character; make sure we were taking care of the fans. It felt like we were able to capture the edge and violence that I think everyone loves about Black Adam, and that was the goal going in."

Beau Flynn added that all the brutality in the movie is something that makes it unique amongst the usually more family friendly oriented superhero entertainment:

"That was the goal, and I think we achieved it. Black Adam is ruthless in his ways when he has to be, and it's usually deserved. When you cross the man in black, you're gonna get the horns. And it's not pretty.

We're really proud of that. That's cool, and it just separates our movie from other movies in the genre. We're excited about that."

And that was pretty much what we wanted to hear. What are your expectations on Black Adam?