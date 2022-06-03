Cookies

news

Black Adam to be shown next week

We can expect a trailer on June 8.

HQ

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam was originally scheduled to be released this summer, but due to the pandemic, its release was delayed until October this year. So far, we haven't seen much of the film at all, only a few brief snippets during DC FanDome. Soon, however, this will change.

In a post on Instagram, the actor told us that a first trailer will be uploaded on the eighth of June. In other words, we'll only have to wait a little while to see if Black Adam is something to look forward to.

