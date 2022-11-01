Black Adam shows his best moves in MultiVersus

HQ

Black Adam has been a huge hit in theaters since it premiered almost two weeks ago, quickly becoming one of the biggest DC and Warner premieres ever, and also one of the biggest Dwayne Johnson movies. Not to shabby from a pretty mean antihero with some serious social issues.

But this isn't the only opportunity to enjoy some Black Adam action. After the last-minute delay a few days ago, he was added to MultiVersus during Halloween. From the looks of it, this Bruiser class fighter is a slightly more technical variation of Superman, and we can't wait to check him out today ourselves.

Some of his best moves are demonstrated in the video below, which we can highly recommend you to check out.